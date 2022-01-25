3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

A tip from Crime Stoppers led a Texas sheriff’s office to an assortment of drugs and an alligator the length of a toddler in one man’s home.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Warden investigated a home on Jan. 21 after receiving a tip about drug distribution and illegal possession of an alligator, they announced in a Facebook post.

A search warrant resulted in officers finding a number of controlled substances, including magic mushrooms, PCP, THC edibles and vape cartridges, and 1 pound of marijuana, the post said.

But officers also found a 3-foot-long visitor in the home: a Caiman alligator, according to the post.

They are relocating the slithery animal to a wildlife rescue in Dallas.

Officers also found firearms and money in the home, the post said.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the home and charged with four controlled substance felony offenses.

Rusk County is about 140 miles southeast of Dallas.

