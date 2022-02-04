The Hamden Journal

3 fishermen rescued from frigid waters thanks to sharp-eyed 911 caller

3 fishermen rescued from frigid waters thanks to sharp-eyed 911 caller

Associated Press

Scientists race to gather winter data on warming Great Lakes

What’s happening in the Great Lakes during those long, frigid months when they’re often covered partially or completely with ice? “We’ve been ignoring winter on the Great Lakes for so long,” said Ted Ozersky, a lake biologist with the University of Minnesota Duluth, who announced the “Winter Grab” expedition Thursday. Crews from more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian universities and government agencies will make their way onto frozen sections of lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior during the week of Feb. 14.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.