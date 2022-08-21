3 Companies That Declared Dividend Increases This Week

Text size





It was a very light week for dividend announcements, which tend to slow down in August before picking up in the fourth quarter.

Still, a few companies did declare increases, including

Cboe Global Markets



(ticker: CBOE) and

Tapestry



(TPR), whose brands include Coach and Kate Spade New York.

Cboe Global Markets declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents a share, up 2 cents from 48 cents. That is an increase of about 4%. The stock, which has returned about minus 2% this year, yields 1.6%.

Tapestry declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a share, an increase of 20% from 25 cents. The stock, which has returned around minus 6% this year, yields 3.2%.

Another company that announced a dividend increase was

Winnebago Industries



(WGO), which is known for its motor homes, among other outdoor products.

Winnebago Industries, whose market capitalization is about $2.2 billion, said that it plans to boost its quarterly dividend by 50% to 27 cents a share from 18. The stock, which yields 1.6%, has returned about minus 8% this year through Thursday, dividends included, compared with minus 9% for the S&P 500.

In other news, General Motors (GM) reinstated its quarterly dividend.

The auto maker suspended it early in the pandemic in 2020. But the company said this week it plans to pay a quarterly disbursement of 9 cents a share. Before the pandemic, GM had been paying a quarterly dividend of 38 cents a share.

Ford Motor



(F), which also suspended its quarterly dividend in 2020, reinstated it last fall at 10 cents a share and has subsequently boosted it to 15 cents—the same level it was at prior to the suspension.

