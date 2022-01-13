The Hamden Journal

3 California kids dead, woman injured in possible murder-suicide

Three children were found dead and a woman was located critically injured in a California apartment Wednesday – and authorities are probing the gruesome scene as a murder-suicide, a report said.

The horrific discovery at the residence in Le Grand was made by police during a wellness check around 2 p.m., yourcentralvalley.com reported, citing the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The three children are aged under 8 years old.
KSEE/KGPE
Authorities say the woman was taken to the hospital.
KSEE/KGPE

The kids were all under the age of 8. It wasn’t clear how they died.

The woman appeared to have self-inflicted injuries, authorities said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately reveal if the children and woman were related.

