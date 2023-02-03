3 bodies found near Detroit identified as missing rappers

Three bodies found in an abandoned apartment complex in the Detroit area were identified Friday by Michigan State Police as the missing rappers who had not been seen since a gig they were scheduled to perform at two weeks ago was canceled.

MSP tweeted: “The victims in this homicide investigation have been positively identified by investigators. They are: Armani Kelly, Male, Oscoda; Montoya Givens, Male, Detroit; Dante Wicker, Male, Melvindale. We offer condolences to their family and friends.”

The cause of death and motive is unknown.

Last month, the rappers were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled due to equipment problems, police said.

Kelly was last seen leaving Oscoda —about three hours north of Detroit— around 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 around to head to the lounge. In the days after he disappeared, Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, tracked his vehicle through Onstar and found it at three locations in Warren, about half an hour north of Detroit, CBS Detroit reported.

A week later, a 15-year-old was arrested driving a vehicle associated with one of the missing men, authorities said.

“I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one of the missing people,” Dawn Fraylick, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, told CBS News.

During a news conference Tuesday, Detroit Police Chief James White said all three of the men’s cellphones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing.

Thursday evening, MSP said via Twitter that “multiple victims” were found in the building on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park, a city about 10 minutes from Detroit, but their identities had not yet been confirmed. MSP said via Twitter that the building where the bodies were found “is in very poor condition and rat invested which is slowing progress.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 800 SPEAK.UP or 855 MICH.TIP.

