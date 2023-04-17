3 biggest Knicks questions entering Game 2 at Cavs

Apr 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) in the fourth quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of the Knicks’ first-round series against the Cavaliers was unsurprisingly a slugfest, but one New York managed to largely control en route to victory.

After dropping one at home, Cleveland is sure to adjust, and we learned much from just 48 minutes of action in this matchup.

Here are the five biggest questions entering Game 2.

1. What do the Cavs do with their fifth spot?

Much has been made of New York’s superior depth in this series, rolling nine deep in dependable postseason talent. While that kind of rotation strength displays itself more in the regular season or when guys are hurt, Cleveland finds themselves longing for some added talent.

Their top four guys — Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen — are excellent. However, it’s that fifth spot rounding out a potential closing lineup that’s given them issues. The fact that a few bench roles after them have been disappointing doesn’t help, but it’s the inability to find a trustworthy five that could be the nail in the coffin.

The Cavaliers start Isaac Okoro, a gifted athlete and defender, who is entirely ignored on the offensive end due to his shooting woes. This effectively makes the rest of the team try and score 4 on 5, which doesn’t tend to last in playoff games.

Cleveland has four other wings to thrust in that role: Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and Danny Green. Osman saw big second half minutes there in game one, displaying deft touch from 3 and doing his best to guard Jalen Brunson defensively.

Given the pressing nature of this question, expect a lot more Osman in Game 2 — and maybe even a full-on benching of Okoro beyond that, if he can’t find his stroke or make more of an offensive impact. LeVert may be more talented than both, but can be inconsistent on both ends, as evidenced by his Game 1 performance.

Stevens and Green are break-glass-in-case-of-emergency options, so if things begin to look worse for Cleveland, they might see some floor time. Just one of these above options needs to pull through for the Cavs to find lineup balance. But if none can avoid being exposed, the Knicks find themselves in great position.

2. Can the Knicks dominate the boards?

Another point of emphasis entering the series was if the Knicks could dominate the Cavaliers on the boards. The answer was a resounding yes on Saturday night, perhaps the biggest factor in the win, so expect adjustments entering Game 2.

Only so much scheming is possible. Cleveland may look to full-on crash the defensive boards to avoid the second-chance opportunities gifted to New York. At some point, though, talent pulls through.

Judging the towering statures of Mobley and Allen, one would think no rebound could get by them. That’s not what the results show, and they’ve been given little help around them.

The two bigs are built to dominate the glass, but they don’t have the grippiest hands or strongest frames and are both so often around the rim that defensive rebounds fall to the perimeter players. That’s where Cleveland really hurts.

Garland, Mitchell and Okoro average a combined 11.1 rebounds per 36 minutes, compared to the Knicks’ 1-2-3 of Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes averaging 12.9 — not to mention the heavy dose of minutes going to Immanuel Quickley, who notches 5.2, and Josh Hart, who is a historically great non-big rebounder.

It’ll be tough to ask Garland and Mitchell to make more plays on the glass, given that they’re carrying their team’s offensive load and have spent their careers not making a real impact there. The Cavs can insert Stevens into the rotation for some help, but how much can that really swing things?

3. How do New York’s complementary scorers respond?

The bulk of the Knicks’ offense in Game 1 was attributable to Brunson’s antics, Julius Randle‘s return and Hart’s hustle. The three combined for 63 of the team’s 101 points, shooting 26 for 55 from the field while the remaining players went 11 of 33.

That includes Barrett’s 2-for-12 stinker, Quickley going 0 of 5 and Grimes connecting on one of his four 3s. That’s not to say these guys had bad games, but only that the Knicks will need their more regular offensive contributions to come through in future games.

Game 2 would be a good start.

Barrett needs to get into better post position when Garland is matched up with him quicker, and keep his 3-point shooting to wide-open, catch-and-shoot looks. Only one trip to the free-throw line is also inexcusable, given how the rest of the team consumed Cleveland with their physicality, and Barrett knows how to draw fouls using his strength.

Quickley looked a bit frazzled in Game 1, forcing some tough 3s and getting surrounded whenever he got into the paint. He too needs to seek contact and be more patient when making a play.

Grimes got a bunch of good looks from 3 — they just didn’t fall. So long as he keeps shooting with confidence, they should start to.