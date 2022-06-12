3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

by

People treat stocks differently than they do any other kind of purchase. Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. When something we want to buy goes on sale, sure we might do a Google search to make sure there’s not some underlying problem, but generally, we accept our good fortune.

That’s not how most people view stock prices that have fallen. Even when it’s clear nothing has changed in the strength of company, people look for reasons shares fall. In many cases, good companies see their prices fall due to broad market sentiment, not their actual business.