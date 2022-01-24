3 Baltimore firefighters die, fourth member critically injured in blaze

Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth was critically injured after they became trapped inside a vacant row home that collapsed during an early morning blaze, officials said.

The firefighters were battling the 2-alarm blaze on South Strick Street at about 6 a.m. when the building partially came down, according to Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles Ford.

One of the firefighters was immediately pulled from the home and within an hour crews had cleared piles of debris to reach two others, Ford had said.

The fire started at a vacant rowhouse in West Baltimore. WBALTV.com

Firefighters working at the scene of the blaze. Baltimore Fire

At one point several firefighters became trapped inside of the building due to a partial collapse. Baltimore Fire

Members of the Baltimore fire department watching the body of one of the firefighters being put into an ambulance. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The three injured firefighters were taken to a hospital as crews worked to rescue the remaining firefighter.

Later Monday, officials revealed that Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter Kenny Lacayo all died as a result of their injuries sustained while battling the fire, Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Firefighter John McMaster was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

An official inside of the building while attempting to retrieve the body of one of the deceased firefighters. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the tragedy was “our worst nightmare.” AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Two Baltimore firefighters embracing after the tragic fire. Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP

Baltimore firefighters saluting an ambulance carrying a deceased firefighter. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

“This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters,” Scott said in a statement.

“There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today,” the mayor said.

Heartbreaking photos from the scene show firefighters consoling each other in the street outside of the home that caught fire.