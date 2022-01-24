3 Baltimore firefighters die, fourth member critically injured in blaze

Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth was critically injured after they became trapped inside a vacant row home that collapsed during an early morning blaze, officials said.
The firefighters were battling the 2-alarm blaze on South Strick Street at about 6 a.m. when the building partially came down, according to Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles Ford.
One of the firefighters was immediately pulled from the home and within an hour crews had cleared piles of debris to reach two others, Ford had said.
The three injured firefighters were taken to a hospital as crews worked to rescue the remaining firefighter.
Later Monday, officials revealed that Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter Kenny Lacayo all died as a result of their injuries sustained while battling the fire, Mayor Brandon Scott said.
Firefighter John McMaster was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
“This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters,” Scott said in a statement.
“There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today,” the mayor said.
Heartbreaking photos from the scene show firefighters consoling each other in the street outside of the home that caught fire.