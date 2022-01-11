$285, lower than Black Friday

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Need a new TV for your den, office, bedroom or some other spot where mid-size is the right size? Look no further: For a limited time, the Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni Series is on sale for $285. That’s a hefty $125 off and the lowest price on record. Lower, even, than Black Friday.
$285
$410 at Amazon
Actually, all the models in the Omni Series are discounted right now, though not quite as deeply as the 43-inch. Here are the other ones if you want to check them out:
The Omni Series is notable for a number of reasons, not the least of which is Amazon’s baked-in Fire TV interface. This affords access to not only every major streaming service, but also a nifty selection of games and apps. And here’s the big news: Zoom recently joined that roster. Big-screen video calls, anyone?
To use it, you’ll need a USB camera. Amazon recommends one of Logitech’s webcams, specifically the C310, C920 or C922x, but theoretically any Zoom-compatible webcam should work.
All models in the Omni Series also support hands-free Alexa operation, meaning you can say things like, “Alexa, turn on the TV,” or “Alexa, watch What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu,” without ever touching the remote. I honestly didn’t think that was a big deal until I started testing one of these TVs, but trust me: Hands-free commands are pretty awesome.
Features like that, along with the aforementioned app support, help give Fire TV the edge over Roku. And I say that as someone who tends to prefer the latter’s interface. Right now, especially with the addition of Zoom support, Fire TV is winning the smart-TV war.
And at $285, this 43-inch model is hard to beat.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
-
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
-
Hisense 75A6G 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $710 (was $950), amazon.com
-
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com
-
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q70A Series, $1,698 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Smartphone and tablet deals:
-
Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $235 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Samsung Tab A7 Lite, $129 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $199 (was $295), amazon.com
-
Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $510 (was $700), amazon.com
Video game deals:
-
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Dying Light Platinum Edition for Nintendo Switch, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Pacrate Gaming Headset with Microphone, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X/Xbox One, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Vacuum deals:
Fashion deals:
-
Blencot Women’s Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, starting at $26 with on-page coupon (was $42), amazon.com
-
Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $37 (was $70), amazon.com
-
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $35 (was $90), amazon.com
-
Wantdo Women’s Winter Thicken Jacket Cotton Coat, starting at $74 with on-page coupon (was $92), amazon.com
-
adidas Women’s Puremotion Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
-
Lodge L8SK3 10.25-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
-
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
-
Airtight Food Storage Container 7-pack, $30 (was $52), amazon.com
-
Ninja OS301/FD305CO Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $145 (was $180), amazon.com
-
Gotham Steel 20-piece Pots & Pans Set, $180 with on-pageg coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
-
Vybe Massage Gun, $90 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Crest Pro-Health Whitening Gel Toothpaste 3-pack, $7 (was $12), amazon.com
-
Duaiu 15-piece Marble Makeup Brush Set, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
-
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
-
Jellymoni Green 100% Washed Cotton 3-piece Duvet Cover Set, $46 (was $70), amazon.com
-
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
-
Kasentex Quilt Bedding Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
-
Beckham Hotel Collection 2-piece Bed Pillows, $35 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
-
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.