$285, lower than Black Friday

You don’t even have to touch the remote to use Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series, which supports hands-free Alexa operation. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a new TV for your den, office, bedroom or some other spot where mid-size is the right size? Look no further: For a limited time, the Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni Series is on sale for $285. That’s a hefty $125 off and the lowest price on record. Lower, even, than Black Friday.

$285 $410 at Amazon

Actually, all the models in the Omni Series are discounted right now, though not quite as deeply as the 43-inch. Here are the other ones if you want to check them out:

The Omni Series is notable for a number of reasons, not the least of which is Amazon’s baked-in Fire TV interface. This affords access to not only every major streaming service, but also a nifty selection of games and apps. And here’s the big news: Zoom recently joined that roster. Big-screen video calls, anyone?

To use it, you’ll need a USB camera. Amazon recommends one of Logitech’s webcams, specifically the C310, C920 or C922x, but theoretically any Zoom-compatible webcam should work.

All models in the Omni Series also support hands-free Alexa operation, meaning you can say things like, “Alexa, turn on the TV,” or “Alexa, watch What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu,” without ever touching the remote. I honestly didn’t think that was a big deal until I started testing one of these TVs, but trust me: Hands-free commands are pretty awesome.

Features like that, along with the aforementioned app support, help give Fire TV the edge over Roku. And I say that as someone who tends to prefer the latter’s interface. Right now, especially with the addition of Zoom support, Fire TV is winning the smart-TV war.

And at $285, this 43-inch model is hard to beat.

