27-year-old Iranian man reportedly shot dead by authorities for honking horn to celebrate team’s World Cup exit

A 27-year-old Iranian man was reportedly shot by Iranian authorities for celebrating the team’s World cup exit Tuesday, according to human rights groups.

Mehran Samak was reportedly shot while honking his horn.

There have been mass anti-government protests and civil unrest in Iran following the September death of a woman while held in police custody.

A 27-year-old Iranian man was shot dead by Iranian authorities in the city of Bandar-e Anzali for celebrating the team’s World Cup exit, according to The Guardian.

Citing human rights groups, The Guardian reported that Mehran Samak was honking his horn in celebration of Iran’s 1-0 loss to the US in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

Samak “was targeted directly and shot in the head by security forces,” the group Iran Human Rights said in a statement.

According to The Guardian, Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), a New York-based organization, also reported that Samak was killed while celebrating the World Cup loss.

There have been nationwide protests and civil unrest in Iran after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died after falling into a coma while in the custody of the country’s morality police. She had been detained for not wearing a hijab.

Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi, who played in Tuesday’s match, posted a tribute to Samak, calling him a childhood teammate.

“After last night’s bitter defeat, the news of your passing has set my heart on fire,” Ezatolahi wrote, according to a translation from Gol Bezan. “Even now, writing this story, I still haven’t slept. But old friend, you must know that day by day, there’s less humanity in this world.”

