27-year-old Chinese man struggles to find a job because of his youthful appearance

Due to his resemblance to a young child, a 27-year-old man in China has been unable to find a job as companies suspect he is working as a government agent.

Mao Sheng, from Guangdong province, has been facing job rejections for years due to his youthful appearance. Several companies have denied Mao as they suspect he is being used to expose companies abusing child labor laws.

The 27-year-old explained one incident where he and his friend both applied to work at the same factory, but the manager only hired his friend.

Mao expressed his frustrations on Douyin on July 22, where he explained that he is the only one who can financially support his father who purportedly had suffered from a recent stroke. He also shared a clip of his ID two days later as evidence that he was born in 1995 to unbelieving netizens.

More from NextShark: ‘Hermes of ice cream’ that does not melt even when held under a blowtorch astonishes Weibo

Since the video went viral, Mao has become a local celebrity, and several companies have reached out to offer him a job. In a follow-up video, Mao stated that he had accepted one of the offers. The 27-year-old now hopes to earn enough money to support his father and his recovery. He also added that he looks forward to finding a girlfriend and starting a family.

The original Douyin video has garnered 68,000 likes and 19,000 comments since being uploaded.

More from NextShark: TikTok video of diner offended by hibachi chef’s misunderstood Kobe Bryant reference goes viral

Featured Image via Douyin

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Taiwanese woman discovers her son’s kindergarten classmate is daughter of her husband and his mistress

Keanu Reeves scrubbed from Chinese streaming platforms over Tibet support