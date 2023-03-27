26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

DETROIT – A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is permanently ceasing operations in Michigan, with most of the restaurant closings in Detroit.

The move is resulting in more than 400 job losses, including general managers, shift managers, and team members.

EYM King of Michigan, based in Irving, Texas, the franchisee that owns the restaurants, informed the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on March 22 of the layoffs.

The closings are due to “unforeseen business circumstances” and failure to reach an agreement with Burger King Corp., according to a WARN notice sent to Michigan’s labor department.

In the letter, EYM King of Michigan stated all of the company’s 26 locations will close, starting March 17 and being completed by April 15.

See the list: Walmart will close handful of stores in 8 states and DC this year

Money: Bed Bath & Beyond closing more stores and selling stock to avoid bankruptcy

The Burger King restaurant closings are in cities including Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake, Warren and Whitmore Lake.

Messages left at EYM of Michigan in Irving, Texas, were not returned, and calls to Burger King headquarters in Miami, Florida, were not answered. The Michigan website, eymking.com, appears to be not working as of Monday afternoon.

The locations closing and the number of employees at each location, according to the letter, are below:

Dearborn Heights: 20401 W. Warren (16)

Detroit: 2155 Gratiot Ave. (8)

Detroit: 9871 Livernois (13)

Detroit: 8201 Woodward Ave. (14)

Detroit: 18021 Kelly Rd. (20)

Detroit: 20200 Grand River Ave. (22)

Detroit: 13600 W. McNichols Rd. (22)

Detroit: 15500 W. Seven Mile (21)

Detroit: 20240 Plymouth Rd. (25)

Detroit: 12661 Mack Ave. (11)

Detroit: 9239 Gratiot Ave. (9)

Detroit: 17440 E. Warren (30)

Detroit: 16245 Livernois Ave. (14)

Ecorse: 3863 W. Jefferson Ave. (11)

Ferndale: 10336 W. 8 Mile Rd. (26)

Flint: 3625 South Dort Hwy. (25)

Flint: 3801 Clio Rd. (18)

Highland Park: 13324 Woodward Ave. (13)

Livonia: 28203 Plymouth Rd. (10)

Livonia: 34835 Plymouth Ave. (19)

Royal Oak: 31456 Woodward Ave. (17)

Southfield: 23660 Telegraph Rd. (19)

Southfield: 30711 Southfield Rd. (7)

Walled Lake: 1113 E. West Maple Rd. (8)

Warren: 2411 E. 8 Mile Rd. (13)

Whitmore Lake: 9774 E. M-36 (13)

Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Burger King locations closing in Michigan, Detroit area: Closures list