23-year-old who waged ‘campaign of abuse’ in 47,000 texts to her boyfriend please guilty to manslaughter in his suicide

Inyoung You.

Inyoung You pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter over her boyfriend’s 2019 suicide.

She was accused of encouraging Alexander Urtula to kill himself in multiple text messages.

Urtula died on the day of his graduation from Boston College.

A woman who prosecutors said waged a “campaign abuse” against her boyfriend has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in his 2019 suicide.

Inyoung You, 23, a former student of Boston College, was accused of encouraging her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, to kill himself in multiple text messages. He died by suicide in May 2019, on the day of his graduation from Boston College.

She was charged shortly after his death, and pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday.

Between March 2019 and Urtula’s death, You and Urtula texted each other 75,337 messages, 47,130 of which were sent by You, The Boston Globe reported, citing Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The texts included one that told him to do “everyone a favor and go fucking kill yourself, you’re such a fucking stupid ass worthless shit,” The Daily Beast reported.

“You repeatedly told the victim that he should kill himself or die and waged a campaign of abuse that stripped the victim of his free will,” Rollins said, The Globe reported.

Rollins also said evidence showed that Urtula’s “suicidality began only as a result of Ms. You’s near constant abuse,” The Globe reported.

You had reached a plea agreement with Rollins that means she does not face any time behind bars, Reuters reported.

She was sentenced to a two-and-a-half-year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation, Reuters reported.

Rollins said the plea agreement was made “in close consultation with the Urtula family,” Reuters reported.

As part of the agreement, You has to do community service and undertake mental health treatment, and is not allowed to financially profit from the case, BuzzFeed News reported.

She had pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2019, shortly after she was charged.

