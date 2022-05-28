23 deep sleepers & Michael Pittman Jr.’s breakout season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don compare their offseason list of deep sleepers by position, explaining why they think each one would be a good gamble for a late-draft dart throw, before spiraling into a discussion about Michael Pittman Jr.’s potential for the upcoming season with new Colts QB Matt Ryan.
