23 deep sleepers & Michael Pittman Jr.’s breakout season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don compare their offseason list of deep sleepers by position, explaining why they think each one would be a good gamble for a late-draft dart throw, before spiraling into a discussion about Michael Pittman Jr.’s potential for the upcoming season with new Colts QB Matt Ryan.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts