23 Chechen soldiers killed and 58 injured in Kherson Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 09:40

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, a federal subject of the Russian Federation, has said that 23 Chechen soldiers fighting on the Russian side were killed and another 58 were injured in Kherson Oblast on 24 October.

Source: Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram

Quote: “Many of you may know that a Chechen unit came under artillery fire earlier this week. This happened in Kherson Oblast. All rescue operations at the site have been completed and we have obtained the final list of casualties and fatalities.

Twenty-three soldiers were killed and 58 were injured. Four of them sustained severe injuries. Their lives are not in danger.”

Details: Kadyrov said that his forces had sustained “sudden large losses” that day. At the same time, he claimed that “the Chechens are engaged in jihad and are fighting against Iblis.” [Iblis is the personification of the Devil in Islam – ed.]

He further added that “if they were destined to die in a holy war, then such death is an honour and a great joy for every true Muslim.”

Background:

On 25 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that 30 Russian soldiers had been killed, and over 100 trapped under the rubble, as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Kairy in Kherson Oblast.

On 24 October, a video likely filmed in the village of Kairy was shared on social media. The video suggested that Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on a Kadyrovite (Chechen soldiers) strong point in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Following the release of the video, Ramzan Kadyrov said that all true believers should stand up in the fight against “Satanism” and called the Chechen soldiers’ struggle in Ukraine jihad [an Arabic word which means “holy fight against the enemies of Islam” – ed.]

