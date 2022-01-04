22 Undervalued Stocks With Plenty of Upside for ’22

Text size





Barron’s looked for stocks in the S&P 500 with the most upside for 2022, based on Wall Street analyst price targets. Alaska Air is one.

Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images





Stocks keep setting record highs after record highs. But if investors know where to look, there are plenty of values to be found.

To identify undervalued stocks, take a look at analysts’ price targets. Wall Street analysts, after all, know their stocks and industries well. Barron’s screened the



S&P 500 index,

looking for stocks that were trading far below the average analyst price target.