-
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) clocked revenue growth of 22% year over year in the first quarter of FY23 to $1.95 billion. Revenues, however, missed the consensus of $1.97 billion.
-
Net interest income jumped 39.6% Y/Y to $1.42 billion.
-
Provision for credit losses in the quarter under review stood at $135 million, compared to the benefit of $36 million in the year-ago period.
-
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at the Q1 end totaled 9.8%, higher than 9.4% in 1Q22.
-
Net income available to common shareholders totaled $588 million, up 12.2% Y/Y. The company reported EPS of $0.62, up 12.7% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $0.66.
-
The company had total available liquidity of approximately $54 billion as of March 31, 2023.
-
On April 19, Regions Financial declared a cash dividend of $0.20 on the outstanding common stock, payable on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2023.
-
“Despite the recent turmoil in the industry, we delivered another solid quarter that underscores our commitment to generating consistent, sustainable long-term performance,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial.
-
Price Action: RF shares are trading lower by 1.54% at $18.60 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Regions Financial Q1 Highlights: 22% Revenue Growth, Earnings Miss, Solid Net Interest Income & More originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.