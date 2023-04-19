20th Century Lands Buddy action Comedy from BenDavid Grabinski – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century has acquired the spec Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice from BenDavid Grabinski. Grabinski will write and direct with Andrew Lazar producing.

While plot details are vague the spec is described as a buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld.

Grabinski has been on a role as of late having recently been tapped by Edgar Wright as showrunner of Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim v the World anime series. Grabinski co-created the series and the show is expected to the cast from the original return to voice the characters they played in the 2010 movie including Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

He is repped by CAA and Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment.