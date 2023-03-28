2025 Texas LB Riley Pettijohn set to visit Michigan after recent offer

One of those targets is not staying that way for very long, and Michigan is looking to make an impression now. 2025 LB Riley Pettijohn out of McKinney, TX received a Michigan offer recently and he will be taking his first visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, Friday March 31 through Sunday April 2.

Michigan has been working hard in Texas, especially trying to find ‘under the radar’ recruits. They have thrived with what they call 5-star recruitments of 3-star prospects.

Since receiving his Michigan offer, the floodgates have opened for Pettijohn who has since received offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Syracuse, Duke and Tennessee.

Pettijohn is making a move to middle linebacker this season, a move that got the coaching staff at Michigan’s attention, as that is their preferred spot for him to play.

According to his coach Zach Williams, Pettijohn is looking for the best opportunity for him and is not concerned about leaving the state of Texas. He is approaching each of his visits the same way, with his father joining him including on this trip to Michigan.

Pettijohn wants to get a feel for the vibe of the campus and is planning on attending the annual Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday.