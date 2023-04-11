2025 OT Owen Strebig gets FSU offer on his unofficial visit

Class of 2025 offensive tackle prospect Owen Strebig was on the FSU campus for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.
Strebig, who is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, was in Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles practice and received his offer after meeting with the Florida State coaching staff. The rising junior from Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial High is ranked as the 18th-best offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
“They did end up offering me today, so I am obviously very thankful for that,” said Strebig after watching the team practice. “I really like this staff. They weren’t just telling me what I wanted to hear, they were telling me, they were straight shooting. That’s something that is really important to me.”
Strebig also has offers from Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin among others. This was his first visit to FSU. He has also taken unofficial visits to Illinois, Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Please click on the link below to view Strebig’s HUDL highlights.
Owen Strebig – Hudl
