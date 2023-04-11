2025 OT Owen Strebig gets FSU offer on his unofficial visit

Class of 2025 offensive tackle prospect Owen Strebig was on the FSU campus for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

Strebig, who is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, was in Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles practice and received his offer after meeting with the Florida State coaching staff. The rising junior from Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial High is ranked as the 18th-best offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.