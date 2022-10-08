2025 class off-and-running with Rivals100 Saraland WR Ryan Williams

A bad day for Auburn just got worse.

Less than two hours after an embarrassing loss to Georgia, the Tigers lost a legacy.

Saraland WR Ryan Williams, a Rivals100 member in the 2025 class, committed to the Crimson Tide over Auburn and several others on Saturday while at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Standing 6-foot-2, close to 170 pounds, Williams had offers from schools all over the country. In the midst of his latest visit to Tuscaloosa, Williams made the decision to put an end to his recruitment.