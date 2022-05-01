2024 run ‘on the table’

The Republican governor of Arkansas on Sunday said a run for president is “on the table” for 2024 — even if former President Donald Trump decides to enter the race.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited, said he believes the country has to move beyond Trump, who has yet to officially announce whether he intends to run again.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” about a potential bid for the White House, Hutchinson told host Dana Bash: “I am. But of course you’ve got to get through this year. That’s an option on the table.”

He said whatever Trump decides to do “is not a factor in my decision-making process.”

“I’ve made it clear: I think we ought to have a different direction in the future,” he added. “I think he did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction.”

Along with Trump, a number of Republicans are likely weighing a 2024 campaign — including former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he believes the country has to move beyond Trump. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

DeSantis, who has been battling Disney in the Sunshine State over the so-called “don’t say gay” bill, raised speculation that he might launch a 2024 bid when he traveled to Nevada last week to campaign for Adam Laxalt, a candidate for the Senate.

Hutchinson, on CNN, took a shot at the Florida governor for signing a bill that stripped Disney of its tax status.

“I don’t believe that government should be punitive against private businesses because we disagree with them,” Hutchinson said. “To me, that’s the old Republican principle of having restrained government.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said whatever Trump decides to do “is not a factor in my decision-making process.” CNN

Trump targeted Hutchinson last August after the governor vetoed a bill that banned gender reassignment treatments or surgery for minors.

“Bye-bye Asa, that’s the end of him!,” Trump said, referring to him as “lightweight” and a “RINO,” the acronym for “Republican in Name Only.”