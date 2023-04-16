2024 OL Blake Frazier commits to Michigan

2024 OL Blake Frazier commits to Michigan

by

Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class continues to impress with another big-time commitment.

Rivals150 Four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier has committed to the Wolverines over Texas, Clemson, Florida, and LSU.

Frazier is the 52nd overall ranked player in the 2024 class and the 4th ranked offensive tackle. One of the top recruits in the nation, Frazier plays in Austin, TX at Vandegrift. Currently playing right tackle in high school, Frazier could move to left tackle or inside and play at either guard position. He is an incredible athlete at 6’6″ so that versatility is a massive strength.

Frazier is the son of Steve Frazier, who played offensive line for the Wolverines 1995-99 and won a National Championship in 1997.

After winning consecutive Joe Moore Awards, given to the nation’s best offensive line unit, Michigan under Sherrone Moore is seeing success on the recruiting trail.

Frazier joins an OL class that includes 4 stars Ben Roebuck, Luke Hamilton, and Andrew Sprague.

