2024 Offensive Lineman Jaden Ball Commits To Purdue Football

2024 offensive tackle Jaden Ball announced his commitment to Purdue Wednesday afternoon via Twitter. Ball recently visited West Lafayette during the Boilermakers’ weekend of visitors during the first weekend in March and was reportedly at spring practice yesterday.

Just a day after Marcus Johnson was formally announced as Purdue’s offensive line coach, he helps land his first recruit for the Boilermakers.

The Carroll, Ohio native is not ranked in the class of 2024, but chose the Boilermakers over offers from Duke, Kentucky, South Florida and others.

Ball becomes the fifth recruit in the class of 2024 to commit to Purdue, joining Hudauri Hines, Marcos Davila, Eric Karner and Jordan King. He also joins King as one of two offensive line commits for Ryan Walters.

At 6’4″ and 290 pounds, Ball plays guard for Bloom Carroll. His mixture of size and athleticism suggests he could play either guard or tackle at the next level. Ball moves well with his 290 pound frame and is asked to pull a lot in his high school offense.

Expect the Boilermakers to continue recruiting offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class as they signed just two in the class of 2023. The new coaching staff in West Lafayette has made offensive line depth a priority and will likely do the same moving forward.