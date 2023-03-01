2024 LB Jeremiah Marcelin updates recruitment

FSU recently offered in-state linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin, but the list of offers for the 6-3 and 225-pound prospect out of Miami (Fla.) Norland High School has continued to expand.
In his junior season, Marcelin was 2nd team all-state after recording 25 solo tackles, 62 total tackles and 9.5 sacks in 11 games. Marcelin is being recruited by FSU as a linebacker, and he’s been in communication with linebackers Coach Randy Shannon on a regular basis.
“Overall, just a good, well-developed program,” Marcelin said about his overall perception of FSU. “And great coaches. I have good ties with the coaches on a different level because the two main recruiters I’ve been hearing from are alumni from my school.”
What is his favorite aspect of FSU’s defense?
“That front seven,” Marcelin said. “There is a lot of production going on up there because of the defensive coaches around those positions.”
A dynamic prospect, Marcelin’s past as a defensive edge has impacted his skills as a linebacker.
“Blitzing for sure,” said Marcelin when asked about what he does best. “But this year I’m going to improve way more in coverage, so it’ll balance out.”
Marcelin had previously mentioned FSU being at the top of his list of favorite schools, but since then he admits his recruitment has completely opened back up saying, “I don’t have a set list yet.”