2024 in-state Rivals250 four-star RB Braylen Russell decommits from Arkansas

Committed to Arkansas since his game day visit for the Hogs’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State last year, the in-state four-star will now be reevaluating his options with a season and a half of football to go before signing day.

Visits to Ole Miss and Tennessee suggest they may become players in his recruitment down the stretch, but rated as one of the nation’s top backs, I’d be surprised not to see many more options coming into focus in the near future.

Arkansas’ 2024 class is now empty for the first time since Nov. 6, 2021, but the staff will be awaiting decision days for a number of their top targets in the cycle. As far as the Hogs’ running back room goes, this may be the one position group built to sustain the loss of the nation’s No. 206 player, and the board is now open to see what Jimmy Smith can do on the trail heading into his fourth year as the Razorbacks’ RB coach.