2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola ends Ohio State football commitment

Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.

Five-star quarterback and the No. 1 player in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola announced Saturday he was rescinding his commitment to Ohio State and re-opening his recruitment, according to multiple reports.

In the days leading up to Raiola’s decommitment, he scrubbed his social media of anything regarding Ohio State, including his commitment video.

Raiola was Ohio State’s first commit of the 2024 class, which later added five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith — the No. 2 player in the class — along with safety/linebacker Garrett Stover and offensive lineman Ian Moore.

As a sophomore at Burleson High School in Texas, Raiola threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns before transferring to Chandler High School in Arizona.

Ohio State recently added four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz to the 2023 class. With C.J. Stroud expected to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, the Buckeyes are expected to be led by quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown heading into the 2023 season.

In the 2023 class, Ohio State lost commitments from tight end Ty Lockwood, the Buckeyes’ first commit, quarterback Brock Glenn, running back Mark Fletcher and cornerback Dijon Johnson.

Raiola had offers from schools including Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and USC, but committed to the Buckeyes in May before attending a summer recruiting camp with wide receiver and 2023 Ohio State commitment Carnell Tate this summer.

His uncle Dominic Raiola is Nebraska’s offensive line coach.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola walks the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola ends Ohio State football commitment