2024 DE prospect Daylen Russell has ‘Noles in top 5

Class of 2024 three-star defensive tackle prospect Daylen Russell, who is 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, has narrowed his list of potential college homes to five schools.

The Miami (Fla.) Columbus High standout announced on Twitter on Monday night that he will ultimately decide between Florida State, Miami, UCF, Louisville and Nebraska. Russell is ranked as the 55th-best overall prospect in Florida for the 2024 recruiting class and the 21st-best SDE prospect.