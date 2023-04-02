2024 5-star QB Jadyn Davis verbally commits to Michigan

5-star QB Jadyn Davis said Friday that he was verbally committing to Michigan. Davis is the No. 3 QB in the class of 2024. (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis announced Friday that he was verbally committing to Michigan.

Davis is a 5-star recruit according to Rivals and the No. 10 prospect in the recruiting class of 2024. Davis had long been mentioned as a likely Michigan commit and is just the third five-star QB to commit to the Wolverines in the 2000s.

It’s important to note that verbal commits aren’t binding — Davis won’t officially be a signee at Michigan until the early signing period in December at the earliest. But his commitment is a massive get for the Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh. Davis told Rivals that he “clicked instantly” with Harbaugh and that he had a good relationship with current Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

“Me and coach Harbaugh kind of clicked instantly,” Davis said to Rivals. “Obviously, coach Harbaugh comes across as a different guy at first. I’d run through a brick wall for coach Harbaugh. He keeps it brutally honest. I’m a big with trust and he’s never lied to me. He’s always been straight up and honest with me. He’s been nothing but loyal to me. My whole family has gotten the chance to be there and it was great.”

Davis added that he wanted to help recruit other top-tier players in his class to Michigan. The Wolverines preliminarily have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country for 2024 and the group includes seven four-star recruits who have verbally committed to UM.

McCarthy, a four-star recruit himself, became Michigan’s full-time starter as a sophomore in 2022 ahead of Cade McNamara after seeing playing time behind McNamara in 2021. McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards and rushed for 306 yards with 27 total touchdowns in 2022 as Michigan made the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row.

McCarthy would be a senior when Davis is a freshman as Davis’ commitment sets up a succession plan at quarterback for the Wolverines.

When he signs with Michigan, Davis will join Chad Henne and Ryan Mallett as five-star Wolverine QBs. Henne was the No. 3 QB in the country when he signed with Michigan in the class of 2004 and recently retired after winning two Super Bowls five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mallett signed with Michigan as a 2007 recruit and the No. 2 QB in the country and the No. 4 player overall. He transferred to Arkansas after a season at Michigan when Lloyd Carr retired and was replaced by Rich Rodriguez.

The only two QBs who rank ahead of Davis in Rivals’ rankings are Dylan Raiola and Julian Sayin. Raiola is currently uncommitted after decommitting from Ohio State in December, and Sayin has verbally committed to Alabama.