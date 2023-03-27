2023 WrestelMania 39 live stream, match card, celebrities, storylines, rumors

The biggest wrestling card of the year goes down this weekend as WWE’s WrestleMania “goes Hollywood.”

The Miz (Mike Mizanin) – who began his entertainment career on MTV’s ‘The Real World’ then transitioned to pro wrestling and now splits time as a wrestler, host and co-star of ‘Miz and Mrs.’ – will serve as emcee for the event, which means he’ll likely get physical with someone, perhaps even fellow wrestler-turned-entertainer The Rock (Dwayne Johnson).

When is WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 spans over two nights — as it has since 2020 — taking place this year on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday April 2.

Where is WrestleMania 39?

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hosts WrestleMania 39. It also hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and the CFP National Championship game earlier this year.

It will be the sixth WrestleMania card held in Southern California after 2 (Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena), VII (Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena), XII (Arrowhead Pond), 2000 (Arrowhead Pond) and 21 (Staples Center).

How to watch WrestleMania 39

Peacock: Streaming in the U.S. ($4.99/month)

Pay-per-view: Over the air in the U.S. ($59.99)

WWE Network: Streaming outside the U.S.

WrestleMania 39 start times

Night 1: April 1, 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Night 2: April 2, 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

WrestleMania 39 match cards

Night 1

Six-woman tag team: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) vs. Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus

United States Championship: John Cena vs. Austin Theory (C)

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Night 2

Undisputed Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (C)

Night TBD

Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (C)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (C)

Intercontinental Championship triple-threat: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther (C)

Unified Tag Team Championship: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (C) with Solo Sikoa

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos with MVP

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Dominik Mysterio

‘Fatal 4-Way’ tag team: Braun Stroman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) with Valhalla

‘Fatal 4-Way’ tag team: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Which celebrities are set to appear at WrestleMania 39?

Celebrity involvement is in the DNA of WrestleMania dating back to the very first edition in 1985. Muhammad Ali, Mr. T, Liberace, Cyndi Lauper and The Rockettes all appeared that night at Madison Square Garden. Over the years the event has seen the likes of Aretha Franklin, Burt Reynolds, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Lawrence Taylor, Bad Bunny, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and many others.

A year after making his WWE in-ring debut, YouTuber Logan Paul will take on Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez). Paul has looked impressive and drawn praise for the four matches he has wrestled in WWE, most recently authoring a viral spot with Ricochet (Trevor Mann) during the Royal Rumble match.

In just four WWE matches over the past year, Logan Paul, left, has authored several viral moments. (Photo by Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Although it’s not quite in the L.B.C., legendary rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg has been advertised to appear at the event in some capacity.

With three members of his extended family wrestling, another scheduled to appear and it being reported that he was offered a match on the show it has been heavily rumored that The Rock will have some sort of involvement. Longtime Rock rival “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (Steven Anderson) reportedly turned down a match on the show but with his A&E TV show “Stone Cold Takes on America” to debut later in April, it’s anticipated he’ll make a promotional appearance. Though he has since attempted to throw water on that speculation.

In lieu of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ WrestleMania is opened by a rendition of Vince McMahon-favorite ‘America the Beautiful.’ This year pop/reggaeton performer Becky G will perform Night 1 while country singer Jimmie Allen will perform Night 2.

Don’t be surprised if superfan Freddie Prinze Jr. gets some camera time in a ringside seat. Prinze Jr. is a fixture at pro wrestling shows in Southern California and hosts the panel for A&E’s docu-series ‘WWE Rivals.’

What are the top storylines going into WrestleMania 39?

Families, friendships and legacies are at the heart of the biggest matches on this year’s card.

The most encompassing of which involves feuds surrounding ‘The Bloodline’ – consisting of real-life cousins Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa’i), Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu), Jey Uso (Josh Fatu) and Solo Sikoa (Joseph Fatu). The Usos are biological twins and the older brothers of Sikoa. They are related to Reigns by marriage and are part of the greater Anoa’i wrestling family which also includes The Rock, Yokozuna, Rikishi and many other former WWE/F acts.

Reigns defends the unified WWE and Universal World Heavyweight Championships against Cody Rhodes (Cody Runnels), youngest son of ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes (Virgil Runnels). Rhodes returned from a legitimate torn right pectoral muscle to win January’s Royal Rumble match, which in storyline entitles him to a championship match at WrestleMania. The narrative WWE is pushing here is that Cody must “finish the story” and win the championship his late father, himself a legend of the business, never could.

The other Bloodline feud sees the Usos defending the WWE unified tag team championships against longtime in-ring rivals and partners Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) and Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen). Zayn spent much of the last year as a hanger-on to the Bloodline – or ‘Honorary Uce’ – as they victimized Owens, only for Zayn to try and save him from a four-on-one beating after Owens lost a championship match to Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

The primary feud on the women’s roster sees Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr), daughter of legendary 16-time world champion Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) defending the WWE Smackdown women’s championship against Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett), who earned the opportunity by winning the women’s Royal Rumble match. While not outright saying it, perceived nepotism and the Flair family legacy has been at the forefront of Ripley’s motivation and promotional work for the match.

Lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio Jr. (Óscar Gutiérrez) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on the night before WrestleMania and then go on to compete against son Dominik Mysterio (Dominik Gutiérrez), so an angle during the ceremony seems likely. After teaming up for the first three years of his WWE career, Dominik turned on Rey last summer and has spent the last two months challenging and berating his father, portraying him as an absentee deadbeat when Dominik was younger. After repeatedly declining the match in the name of being a good father, Rey finally relented on the March 24 episode of Smackdown during a segment involving his wife, daughter and Dominik.