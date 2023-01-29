2023 Three-Star Wide Receiver Derrick Rogers Commits To Purdue

The second Purdue commitment of the weekend comes from 2023 wide receiver Derrick Rogers Jr.

Rogers joins Arhmad Branch as 2023 recruits to commit to the Boilermakers on Sunday.

The Orlando, Florida native was originally committed to Maryland before flipping and verbally committing to UNLV in the fall of 2022. Rogers has now flipped again as he lands with Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers.

Rivals rates Rogers as a three-star recruit. He chose Purdue over offers from Ole Miss, Miami (FL), Nebraska and others.

Over his last two years at Jones High School, Rogers racked up 93 receptions for 1,647 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Rogers will join Jaron Tibbs, Ryne Shackelford and potentially Arhmad Branch as wide receivers in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class.