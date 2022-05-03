2023 Sundance Film Festival Gets Dates – The Hamden Journal

The Sundance Institute announced today that the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place as a hybrid festival—in Park City, Utah and beyond—from January 19-29.

Next year’s festival program promises to be larger than those presented digitally in the past two years. Pass and package information for both online and in-person participation will be shared closer to the festival, along with detailed health, safety and vaccination guidance.

Programmers, led by Director of Programming Kim Yutani, are accepting submissions via FilmFreeway starting today. The early deadline for feature film submissions is August 12th of this year, with the official deadline being September 5 and the late deadline being September 26. Short films can be submitted between August 1st and September 5th, with New Frontier submissions to remain open between August 5th and September 9th. Episodic content must be submitted between August 8th and September 12th.

“We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering.”

The past two editions of the Sundance Film Festival saw audiences coming together online to experience new independent storytelling as it premiered on the festival’s proprietary digital platform. Major award winners debuting there last year included CODA, Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Mass, Flee and Passing, among others.

More information on the Sundance submission process can be found here.