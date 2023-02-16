2023 SEC Media Days schedule announced

SEC Media Days are headed to Nashville.

According to a press release by the Southeastern Conference, its annual media gala will take place at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville from July 17-20. This marks the third time the event will be held outside of Hoover as Atlanta hosted SEC Media Days in 2018 and in 2022.

Nick Saban is slated to speak on Wednesday, July 19 along with Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Florida’s Billy Napier and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Monday, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Tuesday, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel