2023 Oscars Live Updates – The Hamden Journal

Hello, and welcome to Oscars Sunday on The Hamden Journal. Tonight we gather as another lengthy awards season draws to a close, and what a bizarre season it has been. Before the year started, who would’ve thought a pic like A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, a scrappy sci-fi comedy adventure about an Asian-American family, would go from outside underdog to odds-on front-runner? The film debuted last year out at SXSW but has stuck around, charming its way onto screens across the world and picking up top honors from all four major guilds — a sweep only four other films have ever achieved. But can it win Best Picture? That’s perhaps the biggest question still at play this evening.

The season has been dominated by fresh faces, with 16 of the acting nominees being first-timers. This list includes EEAAO matriarch Michelle Yeoh, who also becomes the first Asian actress to be nominated for Best Actress. Elvis breakout Austin Butler is in Best Actor, and music superstar Rihanna is up for Original Song for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ballad “Lift Me Up.” Academy organizers have even swapped out the traditional red carpet for a new contemporary mat with a unique champagne hue.

That being said, industry stalwarts like Tom Cruise (who won’t be in attendance) and multi-Oscar winners like Cate Blanchett and John Williams remain strong contenders with career-best work. Jimmy Kimmel also returns to the Dolby Theatre this year to helm the ceremony for a third time, taking over from Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The achievement shoots Kimmel into the rare group of people, including Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson and Bob Hope, to host the Oscars solo at least three times.

There’s also a stacked lineup of musical performances, with a full sweep of Original Song nominees set to hit the stage, including Lady Gaga, who will perform her song from Top Gun: Maverick in a late addition to the program. Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance.

So, join us below as the winners roll in, and be sure to add your own voice to the comments.

