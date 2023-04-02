2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Updated Patriots first-round projections originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than a month away.

Teams are busy attending Pro Days, conducting one-on-one interviews with players and watching lots of film to prepare for the first round on April 28 in Kansas City.

This draft is mightily important for the New England Patriots. They improved their coaching staff over the offseason by hiring new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and they bolstered their roster in free agency by signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and others.

But the Patriots still lack high-end talent. They don’t have enough elite playmakers on offense or defense. Owning the No. 14 pick overall pick in the first round is a great opportunity for head coach Bill Belichick to add an impact player who can start in Week 1.

The three most glaring roster weaknesses for the Patriots to address in Round 1 are offensive tackle, wide receiver and cornerback. The position they choose to upgrade at No. 14 could just come down to best player available. Based on recent mock drafts, we could see as many as four quarterbacks come off the board before the Patriots are on the clock. That would be a great scenario for the Patriots because they’d have a chance at one of the top 10 non-quarterback prospects in this draft class.

Which players should the Patriots target at No. 14? Here are the latest first-round pick projections from recent expert mock drafts.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Chad Reuter, NFL Network: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Scouting Department, Bleacher Report: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Walter Football: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern