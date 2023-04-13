2023 NFL Draft Positional preview: Wide Receivers

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

We are officially two weeks away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL Draft. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald dive into maybe the most perplexing and polarizing class of this draft season: The wide receivers.

But before diving into the prospects, Matt and Charles look at what DeAndre Hopkins’ trade market looks like postOdell Beckham Jr. signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Is Hopkins a good fit for the New York Jets? Should we expect Hopkins to be a draft day trade? Matt and Charles discuss both.

While opinions are all over the place with this year’s wide receiver draft class, Matt and Charles agree WR1 is Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The two detail what make him a legit prospect at the next level.

And then there’s the rest of them. Matt and Charles provide player comps for the top five in the class and share their favorite deep sleeper prospects for day two and three of the draft.

2:40 – What’s next for DeAndre Hopkins after Odell signing?

8:20 – 2023 WR Draft class a whole

15:50 – WR1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

22:22 – WR2: Quentin Johnston

29:53 – WR3: Jordan Addison

36:36 – WR4: Zay Flowers

41:21 – WR5: Jalin Hyatt

47:00 – Favorite day 2-3 WR prospects

1:01:25 – Deep WR sleeper prospects

