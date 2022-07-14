2023 Grammy Awards Sets February Date, Returns to Los Angeles

The Grammys are returning to Los Angeles for 2023, the Recording Academy announced Thursday.

After hosting its 2022 show from Las Vegas, the ceremony dubbed “music’s biggest night” will return to Southern California and its usual home – the Crypto.com Arena (previously the Staples Center) – on Feb. 5, 2023.

The show will air live on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will also stream on Paramount+.

Also Read:

Grammys Ratings Projected to Top 9.6 Million Viewers, 3% Bump From Last Year

Nominations for the 2023 Grammys will be announced on Nov. 15, 2022.

Prior to the pandemic, the Grammys was usually one of the earliest shows of the awards season, however last year it moved to April and in 2021 it aired in March.

The 2023 Grammys will be the Academy’s 65th awards show.