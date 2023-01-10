2023 Golden Globes Winners List – Updating Live – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates… The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out tonight in Beverly Hills, and The Hamden Journal is revealing the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below, along with the remaining nominees.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the annual awards-season kickoff event is back on NBC after the HFPA’s fraught year without a TV deal. Check out the red carpet gallery here.

Ke Huy Quan picked up the night’s first awards, continuing his awards-season run for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Golden Globes, followed by a list of the remaining nominees:

WINNERS

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

NOMINEES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Elvis, Warner Bros

The Fabelmans, Universal Pictures

Tár, Focus Features

Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon, Paramount

The Banshees of Inisherin, Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix

Triangle of Sadness, Neon

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Netflix

Inu-Oh, Gkids

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, A24

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Universal Pictures

Turning Red, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Netflix

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Amazon Prime Video

Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium), A24

Decision to Leave (South Korea), Mubi

RRR (India), Variance Films

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing

Music by: Taylor Swift; Lyrics by: Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Music by: Alexandre Desplat; Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick

Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice; Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu”, RRR

Music by: M.M. Keeravani; Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC+/AMC

The Crown, Netflix

House of the Dragon, HBO Max

Ozark, Netflix

Severance, Apple TV+

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary, ABC

The Bear, FX

Hacks, HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Wednesday, Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Black Bird, Apple TV+

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix

The Dropout, Hulu

Pam & Tommy, Hulu

The White Lotus, HBO Max

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbottt Elementary=

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy