2023 Golden Globe Nominations — Full List Of Movies & TV Shows – The Hamden Journal

Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

The Globes return to the air after a year away amid an overhaul at the HFPA, which underwent reforms and shakeups after questionable practices surrounding its governing and membership were discovered. The group boosted the racial and ethnic diversity of their membership. It also killed the practice of accepting gifts and started a hotline to report malfeasance.

Among the categories today will be four new ones on the TV side, expanding its Supporting role races.

Check out below as we update the nominations as they are being revealed.

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover

Bill Hader

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton

Colin Firth

Andrew Garfield

Evan Peters

Sebastian Stan

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham

Domhnall Gleeson

Paul Walter Houser

Richard Jenkins

Seth Rogen