2023 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens has some wise drafting advice for fantasy managers this upcoming season.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

ANDY BEHRENS: This is it. We’re just moments away from the single most satisfying life-affirming event in your fantasy life. It’s your 2023 baseball draft. Thank you for coming to Yahoo. We take our fantasy responsibilities quite seriously around here. I’ve got a couple of suggestions for you related to draft strategery, any of which you’re free to dismiss.

First of all, I like to announce my presence with authority in the opening rounds. I don’t want any time ticking off a draft clock. We got a pitch clock in the real game these days. So I like to work fast, rattle the people drafting around me.

Secondly, let’s remember, there are going to be a bunch more steals in the game this year. Stolen bases are back thanks to the new mega bases and limits on throw-overs. Fantasy players are gonna need to adjust. I don’t want too many guys on my rosters who offer nothing in terms of speed, not unless they absolutely crush in other categories.

And, finally, do not be one of those cowards who takes a closer in round 3, 4, or 5. People tried to do it last year. They made some regrettable choices. If you play in a typical mix league, saves will be available on the wire all season.

That’s it. That’s all I got. You were made for this moment. Let’s go dominate this draft.