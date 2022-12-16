The Television Academy on Friday revealed the key dates and timelines surrounding its 2023 Emmy Awards season.

Neither the Creative Arts Awards nor the marquee Primetime Emmy Awards dates have been set yet. The Primetime Emmys will be marking their 75th edition in 2023, with the ceremony scheduled to air on Fox. NBC and Peacock aired the most recent Emmys in September live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Among the dates to note, the eligibility period in the next cycle is for TV shows that air between June 1 of this year and May 31, 2023. The nominations-round voting begins June 15 and noms will be announced July 12.

See below for the Academy’s 2023 calendar so far.

June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023

Eligibility period

February 21

Open for submissions.

April 17

The Hamden Journal to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry-fee discount.

April 17

The Hamden Journal for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status.

May 8, 6:00 PM

The Hamden Journal for lapsed members to apply to reinstate their membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and secure member entry-fee discount.

May 9, 6:00 PM

Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented on a national platform June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.

May 9, 6:00 PM

Upload deadline for all entry materials.

June 15

Nomination-round voting begins.

June 26, 10:00 PM

Nomination-round voting ends.

July 12

Nominations announced.

July 26

The Hamden Journal for errors and omissions to the nominations.

Week of August 7

Final-round videos available for viewing.

August 17

Final-round voting begins.

August 28, 10:00 PM

Final-round voting ends.

September TBD

Creative Arts Awards and Governors Gala

September TBD

Fox telecast and Governors Gala