2023 DGA Awards Nominations In TV, Documentary And Commercials – The Hamden Journal

The Directors Guild of America has unveiled the television and documentary nominations for its 75th anniversary DGA Awards, which will be handed out next month.
The helmers vying for Dramatic Series are Jason Bateman (Ozark), Vince Gilligan (Better Call Saul), Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Aoife McArdle (Severance) and Ben Stiller (also Severance). Up for Comedy Series are Tim Burton (Wednesday), Bill Hader (Barry), Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Christopher Storer (The Bear) and Mike White (The White Lotus).
Last year’s Dramatic Series winner, Succession, didn’t air any episodes in 2022 and therefore isn’t eligible, and the defending Comedy Series champ, Hacks, didn’t make this year’s list. Saturday Night Live, whose Don Roy King won the DGA Award last year,is back in the running for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming; this time Liz Patrick is the nominee.
In the Movies for TV/Limited Series category revealed today, nominees are Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Deborah Chow (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jeremy Podeswa (Station Eleven), Helen Shaver (also Station Eleven) and Tom Verica (Inventing Anna).
This year’s Documentary hopefuls are Sara Dosa (Fire of Love), Matthew Heineman (Retrograde), Laura Poitras (All the Beauty and the Bloodshed), Daniel Roher (Navalny) and Shaunak Sen (All That Breathes).
See the full list below. The DGA’s film nominees will be revealed Wednesday.
Winners will get their hardware at the 2023 DGA Awards on Saturday, February 18, at the Beverly Hilton.
Here’s the full list:
Television
DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman
Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)
Mr. Bateman’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, Patrick Markey
First Assistant Director: Townson Wells
Second Assistant Director: Jill Somers
Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk
Additional Second Assistant Director: Evan Marsh
Vince Gilligan
Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)
Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Richard E. “Slab” Chaplain Jr.
First Assistant Director: Angie Meyer
Second Assistant Director: Louis A. Lanni
Second Second Assistant Director: Magin Gomez
Additional Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis
Sam Levinson
Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)
Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield
First Assistant Directors: Valerie Johnson, Sally Brunski
Second Assistant Directors: Cindy King, Colin Duffy
Second Second Assistant Directors: James Chestnut
Additional Second Assistant Director: Aaron Rose Leone
Aoife McCardle
Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)
Ms. McArdle’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready
First Assistant Directors: Ellen Parnett, Kit Bland
Second Assistant Directors: Sahar Shmolevitz, Melinda Ziyadat
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Jack A. Birdsall
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Skylar Loraquette, Alexander Hirschl
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
Ben Stiller
Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Mr. Stiller’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready
First Assistant Director: Marco Londoner
Second Assistant Director: Matt Lake
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Justin Bischoff, Jack A. Birdsall
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
COMEDY SERIES
Tim Burton
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)
Bill Hader
Barry, “710N” (HBO)
Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers
First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop
Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares
Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Chalis Romero
Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon)
Ms. Sherman‑Palladino’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Meghan K. Wicker
First Assistant Director: Julie A. Bloom
Second Assistant Director: Lisa McPherson
Second Second Assistant Directors: Lincoln Major, Peter Nix
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Cameron Boone, Conor Griff
Assistant Unit Production Managers: Nick Thomason, Luca Waldman
Location Manager: Jose Guerrero
Christopher Storer
The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)
Mr. Storer’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Carrie Holt De Lama
First Assistant Director: Duccio Fabbri
Second Assistant Director: Dan Gutierrez
Second Second Assistant Director: Nicole McGovern
Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas
Mike White
The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)
Mr. White’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine
First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson
Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry
Second Second Assistant Director: Bobby Teten
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
ERIC APPEL
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
(Roku Channel)
Mr. Appel’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Jason C. Brown
First Assistant Director: Emily Neumann
Second Assistant Director: Julie Cummings
Second Second Assistant Director: Oscar Flores
DEBORAH CHOW
Obi‑Wan Kenobi
(Disney+)
Ms. Chow’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Susan McNamara
First Assistant Director: Katterli Frauenfelder
Second Assistant Director: Jeff Hubbard
Second Second Assistant Directors: Isaac Mejia, Franny Stafford
Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann
JEREMY PODESWA
Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”
(HBO Max)
Mr. Podeswa’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay
First Assistant Directors: Andrew Shea, Derek Peterson, Jennifer Wilkinson
HELEN SHAVER
Station Eleven, “Who’s There?”
(HBO Max)
Ms. Shaver’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay
First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson
Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt
TOM VERICA
Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna”
(Netflix)
Mr. Verica’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Brette Billow, Mary Kane (LA Unit)
First Assistant Directors: Dylan Hopkins, Marisia Moreno, Carol Vitkay (LA Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: Adam Bernard, Maggie Callis, Cara McCastlain Fisher (LA Unit)
Second Second Assistant Director: Pam Giangreco, Ellen Parnett, Heidi Hinzman (LA Unit)
Location Manager: Kristin Dromboski
***
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming for 2022 are
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010”
(HBO)
Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333”
(CBS)
Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger
Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You and Me on the Rock””
(Comedy Central)
Mr. Meyer’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Adrienne Ford
Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Nick Bailey
LIZ PATRICK
Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow”
(NBC)
Ms. Patrick’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
PAUL PENNOLINO
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan”
(HBO)
Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson
Stage Managers: Jeff Leib, Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney
***
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
IAN BERGER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy
(Comedy Central)
HAMISH HAMILTON
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022
(NBC)
Mr. Hamilton’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Sara Niimi
Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Jeffry Gitter, Karen Tasch Weiss, Donna Parker, Tammy Raab, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis, Johnny Pruitt, Jennifer Marquet
JAMES MERRYMAN
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
(ABC)
Mr. Merryman’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Lizz Zanin, Leslie Vincent
Stage Managers: Ron Paul, Jackie Paul, Jackie Stathis, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Jason Drew
MARCUS RABOY
Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart
(PBS)
Mr. Raboy’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Robin Mishkin Abrams, Kelly Hernacki
Stage Managers: Rhoda Gilmore, Doug Fogel, Annette Powlis
GLENN WEISS
The 75th Annual Tony Awards
(CBS)
Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner
Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk
***
REALITY PROGRAMS
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Reality Programs for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
JOSEPH H. GUIDRY
The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch”
(HBO Max)
Mr. Guidry’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin
Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, J.C. Babas, Winston Churchill, Patty Sosa
CARRIE HAVEL
The Go‑Big Show, “Only One Can Win”
(TBS)
Ms. Havel’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Dara DiGerolamo
Stage Managers: Rafael Orozco, Linda Carizzo, Patricia Sosa, Greg Rosa, Ike Fuchs, Theresa Moio
RICH KIM
Lego Masters, “Jurass‑brick World”
(FOX)
Mr. Kim’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell
Stage Managers: Will Baker, Ken Cooper
MICHAEL SHEA
FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?”
(HBO Max)
Mr. Shea’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Tori Himes
Stage Managers: J.C. Babas
BEN SIMMS
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”
(National Geographic Channel)
Mr. Simms’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sara Brown
***
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
TIM FEDERLE
Better Nate Than Ever
(Disney+)
Mr. Federle’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Guy Efrat, Pamela Thur
First Assistant Director: Danielle Rigby
Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Annie Tompkins, Jes Norris
Location Manager: Michael Buonanno
BONNIE HUNT
Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown”
(Apple TV+)
Ms. Hunt’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Jeff T. Miller
First Assistant Director: Troy Rohovit
Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh
Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Moceri
DEAN ISRAELITE
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13”
(Nickelodeon)
Mr. Israelite’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Sinan Saber
Second Assistant Director: Ashley Bell
MICHAEL LEMBECK
Snow Day The Musical
(Paramount+)
Mr. Lembeck’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Julie Kovisars
ANNE RENTON
Best Foot Forward, “Halloween”
(Apple TV+)
Ms. Renton’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear
First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe
Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban
Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven
Documentary
Sara Dosa
Fire of Love (National Geographic)
Matthew Heinman
Retrograde (Disney+)
Laura Poitras
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)
Daniel Roher
Navalny (CNN+/HBO Max)
Shaunak Sen
All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)
Commercials
Juan Cabral
MJZ
For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB
First Assistant Director: Ben Glickman
Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Kim Gehrig
Somesuch, Inc.
Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Directors: Michael Estrella
Second Assistant Director: Brian Steffen
Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera
Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Director: Matias Nilsson
Second Assistant Director: Carl Jackson
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Paulson
Craig Gillespie
MJZ
Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 ‑ Apple
First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet
Problem, Jimmy John’s ‑ Anomaly
First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet
Second Assistant Director: Greg Moutran
Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher Maltauro
Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
First Assistant Director: Francois Caillaud
Second Assistant Director: Rob Topp
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Dudley
David Shane
O Positive, LLC
Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro ‑ Apple
First Assistant Director: Greg McCollum
Second Assistant Director: Heidi Vanderjagt
Smile, ITVX ‑ Uncommon
Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H
Ivan Zachariáš
Smuggler
Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
First Assistant Director: Brian Carmody
This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto