2023 DGA Awards Nominations In TV, Documentary And Commercials – The Hamden Journal

2023 DGA Awards Nominations In TV, Documentary And Commercials – Deadline

by

The Directors Guild of America has unveiled the television and documentary nominations for its 75th anniversary DGA Awards, which will be handed out next month.

The helmers vying for Dramatic Series are Jason Bateman (Ozark), Vince Gilligan (Better Call Saul), Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Aoife McArdle (Severance) and Ben Stiller (also Severance). Up for Comedy Series are Tim Burton (Wednesday), Bill Hader (Barry), Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Christopher Storer (The Bear) and Mike White (The White Lotus).

Last year’s Dramatic Series winner, Succession, didn’t air any episodes in 2022 and therefore isn’t eligible, and the defending Comedy Series champ, Hacks, didn’t make this year’s list. Saturday Night Live, whose Don Roy King won the DGA Award last year,is back in the running for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming; this time Liz Patrick is the nominee.

In the Movies for TV/Limited Series category revealed today, nominees are Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Deborah Chow (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jeremy Podeswa (Station Eleven), Helen Shaver (also Station Eleven) and Tom Verica (Inventing Anna).

This year’s Documentary hopefuls are Sara Dosa (Fire of Love), Matthew Heineman (Retrograde), Laura Poitras (All the Beauty and the Bloodshed), Daniel Roher (Navalny) and Shaunak Sen (All That Breathes).

See the full list below. The DGA’s film nominees will be revealed Wednesday.

Winners will get their hardware at the 2023 DGA Awards on Saturday, February 18, at the Beverly Hilton.

Here’s the full list:

Television

DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman
Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)
Mr. Bateman’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, Patrick Markey
First Assistant Director: Townson Wells
Second Assistant Director: Jill Somers
Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk
Additional Second Assistant Director: Evan Marsh

Vince Gilligan
Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)
Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Richard E. “Slab” Chaplain Jr.
First Assistant Director: Angie Meyer
Second Assistant Director: Louis A. Lanni
Second Second Assistant Director: Magin Gomez
Additional Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis

Sam Levinson
Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)
Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield
First Assistant Directors: Valerie Johnson, Sally Brunski
Second Assistant Directors: Cindy King, Colin Duffy
Second Second Assistant Directors: James Chestnut
Additional Second Assistant Director: Aaron Rose Leone

Aoife McCardle
Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)
Ms. McArdle’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready
First Assistant Directors: Ellen Parnett, Kit Bland
Second Assistant Directors: Sahar Shmolevitz, Melinda Ziyadat
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Jack A. Birdsall
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Skylar Loraquette, Alexander Hirschl
Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Ben Stiller
Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Mr. Stiller’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready
First Assistant Director: Marco Londoner
Second Assistant Director: Matt Lake
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Justin Bischoff, Jack A. Birdsall
Location Manager: Ryan Smith

COMEDY SERIES

Tim Burton
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

Bill Hader
Barry, “710N” (HBO)
Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers
First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop
Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares
Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Chalis Romero

Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon)
Ms. Sherman‑Palladino’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Meghan K. Wicker
First Assistant Director: Julie A. Bloom
Second Assistant Director: Lisa McPherson
Second Second Assistant Directors: Lincoln Major, Peter Nix
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Cameron Boone, Conor Griff
Assistant Unit Production Managers: Nick Thomason, Luca Waldman
Location Manager: Jose Guerrero

Christopher Storer
The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)

Mr. Storer’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Carrie Holt De Lama
First Assistant Director: Duccio Fabbri
Second Assistant Director: Dan Gutierrez
Second Second Assistant Director: Nicole McGovern
Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

Mike White
The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)
Mr. White’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine
First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson
Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry
Second Second Assistant Director: Bobby Teten

                  MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

                The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial

     Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

ERIC APPEL

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

(Roku Channel)

Mr. Appel’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Manager: Jason C. Brown

          First Assistant Director: Emily Neumann

          Second Assistant Director: Julie Cummings

          Second Second Assistant Director: Oscar Flores

DEBORAH CHOW

Obi‑Wan Kenobi

(Disney+)

Ms. Chow’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Susan McNamara

          First Assistant Director: Katterli Frauenfelder

          Second Assistant Director: Jeff Hubbard

          Second Second Assistant Directors: Isaac Mejia, Franny Stafford

          Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

JEREMY PODESWA

Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”

(HBO Max)

Mr. Podeswa’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay

          First Assistant Directors: Andrew Shea, Derek Peterson, Jennifer Wilkinson

HELEN SHAVER

Station Eleven, “Who’s There?”

(HBO Max)

Ms. Shaver’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay

          First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson

          Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt

TOM VERICA

Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna”

(Netflix)

Mr. Verica’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Manager: Brette Billow, Mary Kane (LA Unit)

          First Assistant Directors: Dylan Hopkins, Marisia Moreno, Carol Vitkay (LA Unit)

          Second Assistant Directors: Adam Bernard, Maggie Callis, Cara McCastlain Fisher (LA Unit)

          Second Second Assistant Director: Pam Giangreco, Ellen Parnett, Heidi Hinzman (LA Unit)

          Location Manager: Kristin Dromboski

                                                                                             ***

                            VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

                The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial

       Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming for 2022 are

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010”

(HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

          Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333”

(CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

          Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You and Me on the Rock””

(Comedy Central)

Mr. Meyer’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Adrienne Ford

          Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Nick Bailey

LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow”

(NBC)

Ms. Patrick’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack

          Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan”

(HBO)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

          Stage Managers: Jeff Leib, Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney

                                                                                             ***

                                   VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

                The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial

Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

IAN BERGER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy

(Comedy Central)

HAMISH HAMILTON

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022

(NBC)

Mr. Hamilton’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Sara Niimi

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Jeffry Gitter, Karen Tasch Weiss, Donna Parker, Tammy Raab, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis, Johnny Pruitt, Jennifer Marquet

JAMES MERRYMAN

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

(ABC)

Mr. Merryman’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Directors: Lizz Zanin, Leslie Vincent

          Stage Managers: Ron Paul, Jackie Paul, Jackie Stathis, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Jason Drew

MARCUS RABOY

Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart

(PBS)

Mr. Raboy’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Directors: Robin Mishkin Abrams, Kelly Hernacki

          Stage Managers: Rhoda Gilmore, Doug Fogel, Annette Powlis

GLENN WEISS

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

(CBS)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner

          Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel,            Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella,            Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk

                                                                                             ***

                                                                       REALITY PROGRAMS

                The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial

Achievement in Reality Programs for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

JOSEPH H. GUIDRY

The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch”

(HBO Max)

Mr. Guidry’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin

          Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, J.C. Babas, Winston Churchill, Patty Sosa

CARRIE HAVEL

The Go‑Big Show, “Only One Can Win”

(TBS)

Ms. Havel’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Dara DiGerolamo

          Stage Managers: Rafael Orozco, Linda Carizzo, Patricia Sosa, Greg Rosa, Ike Fuchs, Theresa Moio

RICH KIM

Lego Masters, “Jurass‑brick World”

(FOX)

Mr. Kim’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

          Stage Managers: Will Baker, Ken Cooper

MICHAEL SHEA

FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?”

(HBO Max)

Mr. Shea’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Tori Himes

          Stage Managers: J.C. Babas

BEN SIMMS

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”

(National Geographic Channel)

Mr. Simms’s Directorial Team:

          Associate Director: Sara Brown

                                                                                             ***

                                                                CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

                The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial

       Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

TIM FEDERLE

Better Nate Than Ever

(Disney+)

Mr. Federle’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Managers: Guy Efrat, Pamela Thur

          First Assistant Director: Danielle Rigby

          Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

          Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

          Additional Second Assistant Directors: Annie Tompkins, Jes Norris

          Location Manager: Michael Buonanno

BONNIE HUNT

Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown”

(Apple TV+)

Ms. Hunt’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Manager: Jeff T. Miller

          First Assistant Director: Troy Rohovit

          Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh

          Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Moceri

DEAN ISRAELITE

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13”

(Nickelodeon)

Mr. Israelite’s Directorial Team:

          First Assistant Director: Sinan Saber

          Second Assistant Director: Ashley Bell

MICHAEL LEMBECK

Snow Day The Musical

(Paramount+)

Mr. Lembeck’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Manager: Julie Kovisars

ANNE RENTON

Best Foot Forward, “Halloween”

(Apple TV+)

Ms. Renton’s Directorial Team:

          Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear

          First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe

          Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban

Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven

Documentary

Sara Dosa
Fire of Love (National Geographic)

Matthew Heinman
Retrograde (Disney+)

Laura Poitras
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Daniel Roher
Navalny (CNN+/HBO Max)

Shaunak Sen
All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

Commercials

Juan Cabral
MJZ

For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB
First Assistant Director: Ben Glickman

Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Kim Gehrig
Somesuch, Inc.

Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Directors: Michael Estrella
Second Assistant Director: Brian Steffen
Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera

Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Director: Matias Nilsson
Second Assistant Director: Carl Jackson
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Paulson

Craig Gillespie
MJZ

Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 ‑ Apple
First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet

Problem, Jimmy John’s ‑ Anomaly
First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet
Second Assistant Director: Greg Moutran
Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher Maltauro

Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
First Assistant Director: Francois Caillaud
Second Assistant Director: Rob Topp
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Dudley

David Shane
O Positive, LLC

Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro ‑ Apple
First Assistant Director: Greg McCollum
Second Assistant Director: Heidi Vanderjagt

Smile, ITVX ‑ Uncommon

Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H

Ivan Zachariáš
Smuggler

Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
First Assistant Director: Brian Carmody

This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto