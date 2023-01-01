2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South

The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for dangerous weather beginning Monday in eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas and stretching eastward into Arkansas, Louisiana and western Mississippi. The highest chance of severe storms appears to be centered over the Ark-La-Tex region.

The severe threat moves east on Tuesday with the highest risk located across southeastern Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama and into northwestern Georgia.

All modes of severe weather appear possible during the two days, with storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

Now is the time for people living in the region to review their tornado safety plans and ensure they have a reliable way to receive severe weather alerts when they are issued.

The dangerous weather starts out in eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas and stretches eastward into Arkansas, Louisiana and western Mississippi. FOX Weather

The severe weather threat moves east on Tuesday. FOX Weather

Not again

The areas highlighted for severe weather early in the upcoming week are nearly the same areas that were ravaged by tornadic storms in late November and again in mid-December.

Nearly 80 Tornado Warnings were issued from eastern Texas into Alabama and the Florida Panhandle between Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. Several people were killed during the outbreak, including a mother and her young son in Alabama.

A couple of weeks later, there were about 50 reports of tornadoes between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. More people were killed during this outbreak, including a mother and her young son – this time in Louisiana.