2023 Contenders Television Streaming Site – The Hamden Journal Hollywood – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal has launched the streaming site for its 2023 Contenders Television award-season event, which wrapped over the weekend after a total of 40 scripted series showed off their wares in front of voters at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

The list of panelists was a who’s who of the industry, with attendees across Saturday and Sunday hearing in-person from the likes of Helen Mirren, Eugene Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Betty Gilpin, Riley Keough, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Quinta Brunson, Scott Z. Burns, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts, Wanda Sykes, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Strayed, Melanie Lynskey, Joel McHale, Patrick Stewart, Marc Maron, Adam Scott, Damian Lewis, Peter Gould, Maya Rudolph, Taron Egerton, Dennis Lehane, Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel, “Weird” Al Yankovic, Bryan Cranston, Mo Amer, Michael Chiklis, Elle Fanning, Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and Paddy Considine to name just a few.

They represented buzzy series from Peacock, Prime Video, National Geographic, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, CBS Studios, Showtime, Fox Entertainment, Paramount+, AMC/AMC+, HBO Max, Starz, Sony Pictures Television, ABC, Roku, Onyx Collective and Disney+.

After you catch up on all the panel videos from the weekend's chock-full Contenders Television, mark down the next stop on the The Hamden Journal calendar: Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted, a virtual livestream April 29 featuring discussions with the creatives and subjects of the season's top nonfiction series.

