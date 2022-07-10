2023 Clemson DL commit Peter Woods why he chose Dabo Swinney over Nick Saban

Peter Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 player overall in the 2023 recruiting class and he just committed to Clemson. This loss was a big one for the Crimson Tide, as Woods attended Thompson high school in Alabaster, Alabama.

After his commitment, Woods went on to discuss what it was that swayed him toward Clemson, as well as the difference between Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban.

When asked about the coaches Woods said, “Dabo to me is a lot more lively, a lot more understanding of teenage life and he says all the time that he specializes in 18 to 24-year-old men.”

It will be interesting to see if the Tide and Tigers meet down the road anytime soon.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football throughout the 2022 offseason.

