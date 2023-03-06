2023 Big Ten Tournament Field is Set

It is Big Ten Tournament time once again and the field is set with the conclusion of play tonight. As the No. 1 seed Purdue will play at Noon on Friday against the Rutgers-Michigan winner.

Your full schedule is as follows:

Wednesday (All games BTN):

#13 Ohio State (13-18, 5-15) vs. #12 Wisconsin (17-13, 9-11) 5:50pm BTN

#11 Nebraska (16-15, 9-11) vs. #14 Minnesota (8-21, 2-17) 8pm BTN

Thursday (All games BTN):

#8 Michigan (17-14, 11-9) vs. #9 Rutgers (18-13, 11-9) Noon

#5 Iowa (19-12, 11-9) vs. Ohio State-Wisconsin winner 2:30pm

#7 Illinois (20-11, 11-9) vs. #10 Penn State (19-12, 10-10) 6:30pm

#6 Maryland (20-11, 11-9) vs. Nebraska-Minnesota winner 9pm

Friday (All games BTN):

#1 Purdue (26-5, 15-5) vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner Noon

#4 Michigan State (19-11, 11-8) vs. Iowa-Ohio State-Wisconsin winner 2:30pm

#2 Northwestern (21-10, 12-8) vs. Illinois-Penn State winner 6:30pm

#3 Maryland (21-10, 12-8) vs. Maryland- Nebraska-Minnesota winner 9pm

Saturday (All games CBS):

Semifinal 1 Noon

Semifinal 2 2:30pm

Sunday (CBS)

Championship 2:30pm