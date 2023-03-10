2023 AFCI Cineposium Conference Set For Ireland – The Hamden Journal

Ireland has been selected to host the Association of Film Commissioners International’s 46th annual Cineposium Conference, which will be held in Limerick in September. The event, being held in Ireland for the first time, brings together film commissions and industry leaders from around the world to discuss policy, economic development and film production.

The right to host the event was the result of a competitive bid process open to all AFCI film commission members; it was won this year by Film in Limerick.

Thanks to its generous tax incentives, stunning scenery and experienced crews, Ireland has become an international hub of film production. Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin filmed there, and so did Disney’s Disenchanted, which transformed the village of Enniskerry and employed a 98% local crew. This year’s surprise hit Cocaine Bear also shot on the Emerald Isle, re-creating a U.S. national park in the Wicklow countryside.

“This is an excellent opportunity to build on the current wave of success happening across Ireland’s screen industry, and to further strengthen our partnerships with international production companies and studios around the world,” said Catherine Martin, Ireland’s Minister of Tourism and Culture. “Being able to showcase Ireland as a global production hub is a fantastic way to drive more international production to all parts of the country, further developing skills and opportunities for Irish talent and our skilled crew base.”

“I’m enthusiastic that Ireland has been selected to host Cineposium, where a diverse mix of screen sector professionals will merge to learn, build connections and explore new methods of collaboration,” said AFCI Executive Director Jaclyn Philpott. “Screen Ireland joined AFCI in June, 2018. Their office has consistently exemplified leadership in sustainability, workforce development programs and providing production support for filmmakers and content creators filming in the country, as well as being an active and valued member of AFCI.”

Limerick Mayor Francis Foley said that “this is brilliant news for Limerick and once again shows that Limerick is home for film, a home for innovation and a vibrant place where massive organizations can collaborate on projects such as these.”

Founded in 1975, AFCI provides advocacy, connectivity and education for film commissions and businesses in the screen sector to foster economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner. It also produces two signature events each year – AFCI Week and Cineposium – that draw attendees, speakers and exhibitors from around the world.