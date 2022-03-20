2022 Writers Guild Awards Winners List — Best WGA Movies & TV Series – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 Writers Guild Awards are underway Sunday in a virtual ceremony that will see winners crowned in three motion picture, 17 television, and three radio and audio categories along with one category for promotional writing. A Black Lady Sketch Show and Ted Lasso scribe Ashely Nicole Black is emceeing the event, during which honorary awards will be bestowed on talk show icon Dick Cavett and Barry Jenkins, the latter of which is up for a WGA Award tonight for his limited series The Underground Railroad.

Last year at the WGA ceremony, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman won the Original Screenplay category while the team behind Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won for Adapted Screenplay. Promising Young Woman went on to take the Oscar in the same category; Borat was nominated for an Oscar but missed out, with The Father eventually taking the Academy Award.

This year’s 74th annual WGA race in the Original and Adapted categories are even less apples to apples than usual, with the guild’s eligibility rules keeping out Oscar nominees including Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (which has the most Oscar nominations this year) and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter (winner of the predictive USC Scripter Award) in the adapted race, and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast in the original one. (The WGA is the only guild that requires a movie to have been produced under its Minimum Basic Agreement to be eligible.)

The nominees that remain are Oscar nominees in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Zach Baylin’s King Richard along with Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos in original, and Oscar nominees Siân Heder’s CODA (a PGA winner last night as its campaign builds), and Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth for Dune, along with Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan for Nightmare Alley, Steven Levenson for Tick, Tick…Boom! and Tony Kushner for West Side Story in adapted.

Licorice Pizza and CODA may have the most momentum coming in, having taking the screenplay honors last weekend at the BAFTAs. Wins tonight would make the Oscars, now a week away, very interesting.

On the TV side, there will be a new Drama champ crowned tonight with last year’s winner The Crown not in the race. Returning champ Ted Lasso is back, however, after taking both the Comedy and New Series trophies last year. Desus & Mero and Days of Our Lives are also returning champs.

See the full list of WGA noms competing tonight in film (here) and TV (here).

Check back below as we update the winners live throughout the evening.

ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Debunking Borat

Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)

Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple