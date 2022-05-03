2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, best bets, and PGA Tour picks

For some of the game’s biggest names, the Wells Fargo Championship served as a springboard for their careers. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Max Homa — who are all in the field this week — earned their first career wins at this event.

However, the regular venue is not being used this week.

Quail Hollow Country Club, the regular host track, will be staging the Presidents Cup later this year so the game’s best players are headed to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm this time around.

McIlroy, a three-time winner of the WFC, enters the week as the defending champion and betting favorite at +750. He’s among just three players in this week’s field ranked inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking — McIlroy, seventh, Tony Finau, 18th, and Abraham Ancer, 20th.

Golf course

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm | Par 70 | 7,160 yards

Key statistics

Driving accuracy

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. TPC River Highlands, 2. Sedgefield Country Club, 3. East Lake Golf Club

Trending: 1. Rory McIlroy (last three starts: T-33, MC, 2), 2. Sepp Straka (T-30, T-3, MC), 3. Corey Conners (T-35, T-6, T-12)

Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Rory McIlroy (5.7 percent), 2. Corey Conners (4.6 percent), 3. Matthew Fitzpatrick (4.1 percent)

Latest Twilight 9 episode

Like golf? How about two idiots talking PGA Tour, golf betting, and everything in-between? Oh, and a lot of laughs along the way. Listen to the Twilight 9 podcast!

EMBED

Betting odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.

Player Odds Rory McIlroy (+750) Corey Conners (+1500) Tony Finau (+2000) Tyrrell Hatton (+2000) Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) Marc Leishman (+3000) Seamus Power (+3000) Gary Woodland (+3000) Keegan Bradley (+3000) Russell Henley (+3000) Max Homa (+3000) Abraham Ancer (+3000)

Betting card for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

Story continues

Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Straka, in his last three stroke-play event starts, has finished T-9 (Players), T-30 (Masters), and T-3 (RBC Heritage).

TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is the best course comparison this week and Straka grabbed a top 10 in Connecticut last season.

Bets to consider: Outright (+4000), Top 20 (+250)

Cameron Young

2022 RBC Heritage

Cameron Young plays his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 14, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Young is still looking for this first win on Tour, however, he’s already finished runner-up twice this season. In his last start, the RBC Heritage, he ended the week tied for third.

Of the players in this field over the last 24 rounds, Young ranks first in SG: Tee to Green, Ball-Striking, and Off the Tee.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+210)

Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of things are pointing to the Aussie having a great week in Maryland.

In two starts at TPC Potomac, Leishman finished T-5 at the 2017 Quicken Loans National and T-13 in 2018. At the 2021 Travelers Championship, he finished solo third, one shot out of a playoff.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+220)

1

1