2022 Valspar Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sam Burns.

The 25-year-old took down rookie Davis Riley with a 33-foot birdie putt on the second playoff to defend his title at the 2022 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Burns, the fourth two-time champion in the event’s history, will take home a cool $1,404,000 for his efforts and now has three PGA Tour wins under his belt. Riley will pocket $850,200.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1*

Sam Burns

-17

$1,404,000

2

Davis Riley

-17

$850,200

T3

Justin Thomas

-16

$460,200

T3

Matthew NeSmith

-16

$460,200

T5

Matt Fitzpatrick

-14

$301,275

T5

Brian Harman

-14

$301,275

T7

Sahith Theegala

-12

$228,930

T7

Stewart Cink

-12

$228,930

T7

Kevin Streelman

-12

$228,930

T7

Robert Streb

-12

$228,930

T7

Adam Hadwin

-12

$228,930

T12

Brooks Koepka

-11

$159,900

T12

Shane Lowry

-11

$159,900

T12

Alex Noren

-11

$159,900

T12

Xander Schauffele

-11

$159,900

T16

Brian Stuard

-10

$118,950

T16

Luke Donald

-10

$118,950

T16

Scott Stallings

-10

$118,950

T16

Matt Kuchar

-10

$118,950

T16

Tommy Fleetwood

-10

$118,950

T21

Richy Werenski

-9

$85,020

T21

Brandon Hagy

-9

$85,020

T21

Gary Woodland

-9

$85,020

T21

Tyrrell Hatton

-9

$85,020

T25

Austin Smotherman

-8

$65,910

T25

Tyler Duncan

-8

$65,910

T27

Jhonattan Vegas

-7

$54,600

T27

J.J. Spaun

-7

$54,600

T27

Mito Pereira

-7

$54,600

T27

Brice Garnett

-7

$54,600

T27

Nate Lashley

-7

$54,600

T27

Troy Merritt

-7

$54,600

T33

Kevin Kisner

-6

$41,600

T33

Kramer Hickok

-6

$41,600

T33

Viktor Hovland

-6

$41,600

T33

Patton Kizzire

-6

$41,600

T33

Brandon Wu

-6

$41,600

T33

Bernd Wiesberger

-6

$41,600

T39

Curtis Thompson

-5

$29,250

T39

Seung-Yul Noh

-5

$29,250

T39

Dustin Johnson

-5

$29,250

T39

Doc Redman

-5

$29,250

T39

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

-5

$29,250

T39

Chez Reavie

-5

$29,250

T39

Joel Dahmen

-5

$29,250

T39

Harry Higgs

-5

$29,250

T39

Adam Svensson

-5

$29,250

T48

Webb Simpson

-4

$19,439

T48

Martin Kaymer

-4

$19,439

T48

Max McGreevy

-4

$19,439

T48

Denny McCarthy

-4

$19,439

T48

Bill Haas

-4

$19,439

T48

Joseph Bramlett

-4

$19,439

T48

Danny Lee

-4

$19,439

T48

C.T. Pan

-4

$19,439

T48

Greyson Sigg

-4

$19,439

T57

Michael Thompson

-3

$17,706

T57

Henrik Stenson

-3

$17,706

T57

Paul Barjon

-3

$17,706

T57

Harold Varner III

-3

$17,706

T57

Russell Knox

-3

$17,706

T62

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-2

$17,004

T62

Louis Oosthuizen

-2

$17,004

T62

Cameron Tringale

-2

$17,004

T62

Wesley Bryan

-2

$17,004

T66

Ryan Brehm

-1

$16,536

T66

John Huh

-1

$16,536

T68

Collin Morikawa

1

$16,224

T68

David Lipsky

1

$16,224

T70

Pat Perez

2

$15,912

T70

Nick Taylor

2

$15,912

72

Blake Kennedy

3

$15,678

