2022 Valspar Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sam Burns.

The 25-year-old took down rookie Davis Riley with a 33-foot birdie putt on the second playoff to defend his title at the 2022 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Burns, the fourth two-time champion in the event’s history, will take home a cool $1,404,000 for his efforts and now has three PGA Tour wins under his belt. Riley will pocket $850,200.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Valspar Championship.

Valspar: Leaderboard | Best photos | PGA Tour all-time money list

Valspar Championship prize money