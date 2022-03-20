2022 Valspar Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sam Burns.
The 25-year-old took down rookie Davis Riley with a 33-foot birdie putt on the second playoff to defend his title at the 2022 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Burns, the fourth two-time champion in the event’s history, will take home a cool $1,404,000 for his efforts and now has three PGA Tour wins under his belt. Riley will pocket $850,200.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Valspar Championship.
Valspar Championship prize money
|
Position
|
Player
|
Score
|
Earnings
|
1*
|
Sam Burns
|
-17
|
$1,404,000
|
2
|
Davis Riley
|
-17
|
$850,200
|
T3
|
Justin Thomas
|
-16
|
$460,200
|
T3
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
-16
|
$460,200
|
T5
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
-14
|
$301,275
|
T5
|
Brian Harman
|
-14
|
$301,275
|
T7
|
Sahith Theegala
|
-12
|
$228,930
|
T7
|
Stewart Cink
|
-12
|
$228,930
|
T7
|
Kevin Streelman
|
-12
|
$228,930
|
T7
|
Robert Streb
|
-12
|
$228,930
|
T7
|
Adam Hadwin
|
-12
|
$228,930
|
T12
|
Brooks Koepka
|
-11
|
$159,900
|
T12
|
Shane Lowry
|
-11
|
$159,900
|
T12
|
Alex Noren
|
-11
|
$159,900
|
T12
|
Xander Schauffele
|
-11
|
$159,900
|
T16
|
Brian Stuard
|
-10
|
$118,950
|
T16
|
Luke Donald
|
-10
|
$118,950
|
T16
|
Scott Stallings
|
-10
|
$118,950
|
T16
|
Matt Kuchar
|
-10
|
$118,950
|
T16
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
-10
|
$118,950
|
T21
|
Richy Werenski
|
-9
|
$85,020
|
T21
|
Brandon Hagy
|
-9
|
$85,020
|
T21
|
Gary Woodland
|
-9
|
$85,020
|
T21
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
-9
|
$85,020
|
T25
|
Austin Smotherman
|
-8
|
$65,910
|
T25
|
Tyler Duncan
|
-8
|
$65,910
|
T27
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
-7
|
$54,600
|
T27
|
J.J. Spaun
|
-7
|
$54,600
|
T27
|
Mito Pereira
|
-7
|
$54,600
|
T27
|
Brice Garnett
|
-7
|
$54,600
|
T27
|
Nate Lashley
|
-7
|
$54,600
|
T27
|
Troy Merritt
|
-7
|
$54,600
|
T33
|
Kevin Kisner
|
-6
|
$41,600
|
T33
|
Kramer Hickok
|
-6
|
$41,600
|
T33
|
Viktor Hovland
|
-6
|
$41,600
|
T33
|
Patton Kizzire
|
-6
|
$41,600
|
T33
|
Brandon Wu
|
-6
|
$41,600
|
T33
|
Bernd Wiesberger
|
-6
|
$41,600
|
T39
|
Curtis Thompson
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Seung-Yul Noh
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Dustin Johnson
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Doc Redman
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Chez Reavie
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Joel Dahmen
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Harry Higgs
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T39
|
Adam Svensson
|
-5
|
$29,250
|
T48
|
Webb Simpson
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
Martin Kaymer
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
Max McGreevy
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
Denny McCarthy
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
Bill Haas
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
Danny Lee
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
C.T. Pan
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T48
|
Greyson Sigg
|
-4
|
$19,439
|
T57
|
Michael Thompson
|
-3
|
$17,706
|
T57
|
Henrik Stenson
|
-3
|
$17,706
|
T57
|
Paul Barjon
|
-3
|
$17,706
|
T57
|
Harold Varner III
|
-3
|
$17,706
|
T57
|
Russell Knox
|
-3
|
$17,706
|
T62
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
-2
|
$17,004
|
T62
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
-2
|
$17,004
|
T62
|
Cameron Tringale
|
-2
|
$17,004
|
T62
|
Wesley Bryan
|
-2
|
$17,004
|
T66
|
Ryan Brehm
|
-1
|
$16,536
|
T66
|
John Huh
|
-1
|
$16,536
|
T68
|
Collin Morikawa
|
1
|
$16,224
|
T68
|
David Lipsky
|
1
|
$16,224
|
T70
|
Pat Perez
|
2
|
$15,912
|
T70
|
Nick Taylor
|
2
|
$15,912
|
72
|
Blake Kennedy
|
3
|
$15,678